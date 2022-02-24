© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is one of the reasons our weak PrimeMinister Justin Trudeau had to back down on the Emergency Act
Follow
0
Share
Report
530 views • February 24, 2022
Must watch! This is one of the reasons our weak PrimeMinister Justin Trudeau had to back down on the Emergency Act
#SenatorDeniseBatters Gives Riveting Speech On Public Emergency Vote. Sadly, #Trudeau still managed to inflict significant damage on our society, and has now set a precedent for freezing bank accounts and making financial bondage permanent.
#FreedomConvoy #Canada
#FreedomConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada
#ConvoyForFreedom #Trudeau #TURDeau
#SenatorDeniseBatters Gives Riveting Speech On Public Emergency Vote. Sadly, #Trudeau still managed to inflict significant damage on our society, and has now set a precedent for freezing bank accounts and making financial bondage permanent.
#FreedomConvoy #Canada
#FreedomConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoyCanada
#ConvoyForFreedom #Trudeau #TURDeau
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.