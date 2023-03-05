Black Man Testifies That "We [Americans] Saved Jews from the Holocaust"

Ayo Kimathi testifies against a Maryland state bill to create a day in commemoration of the Jewish suffering in Germany. He says that "We [Americans] saved the Jews from the Holocaust."
He also says it's an insult to ignore the suffering of Black and Native American suffering in America in exchange for celebrating the suffering of Jews in Germany.
