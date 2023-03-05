Create New Account
Black Man Testifies That "We [Americans] Saved Jews from the Holocaust"
15 views
channel image
You Can't Handle the Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Ayo Kimathi testifies against a Maryland state bill to create a day in commemoration of the Jewish suffering in Germany. He says that "We [Americans] saved the Jews from the Holocaust."

He also says it's an insult to ignore the suffering of Black and Native American suffering in America in exchange for celebrating the suffering of Jews in Germany.

Keywords
zionistanti-semitismjewbolshevikscovid-19the great resetyuval noah harari

