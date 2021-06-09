VIOLATION OF ANY 1 OF THESE 10 NUREMBERG CODES CARRIES A PENALTY OF DEATH. SO BE IT.

They have violated all 10. If you are seeing this and have been a part of this, EVEN SOMEONE STANDING AT A DOOR TO A FACILITY ENFORCING THE REQUIREMENT A MASK FOR ENTRY ETC. you are guilty. If I have it my way you will hang. I don't care who you are. I don't care what our relationship might be. If you are guilty, I will seek the death penalty for you. As far as I am concerned there is no reason or excuse that will save you. You need to die like so many before you. In my mind it is that simple. I will show you NO MERCY. Don't tell me you were "just doing your job". Don't tell me you were "just following orders". I don't care if you were ignorant, stupid, lied to, fooled, brainwashed have shit for brains or whatever else you say. If you are guilty, You need to hang.

Source: Greg Reese. via Jim Crenshaw