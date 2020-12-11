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NASA zero gravity FAKED with wires and GREEN SCREEN CHROMA KEY
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947 views • December 11, 2020
NASA ISS ASTRONAUT TAKES A GRIP OF COLLEAGUE'S INVISIBLE ZERO GRAVITY FAKING WIRE DURING A CONFERENCE CALL "FROM EARTH TO ISS". THE ASTRONAUTS SHOW THE AUDIENCE THAT "THEY REALLY ARE IN SPACE" (no they are not). They are not in space. They are in a green studio hall in USA using wire harnesses for zero gravity effect. PROOF IS RIGHT HERE IN THIS VIDEO (and many other videos).
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