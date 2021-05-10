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Silicon Valley: A Shocking Lack of Diversity
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123 views • May 10, 2021
There are practically no black or Hispanic engineers in Silicon Valley. High-tech billionaires are horrified. Jesse Jackson demands “action.” Jared Taylor explains why there’s nothing to worry about.
First posted to YouTube on November 5, 2014. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on November 5, 2014. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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