October Grocery Hauls | Fun new ways I’m preserving my food!
The Sage Patch
Published 16 days ago |

Back sharing another grocery haul, two of them in one month! And a few updates on what I’ve done with some of my purchases, including the results of my first attempt at making Tallow!

If you enjoy my videos please, like, subscribe and comment! I’d love to hear from you. 😃

Naturally a Deal: http://naturallyadeal.com/ Create a free account to browse their ever changing product catalog and see their current list of drop locations! 

Azure Standard (referral link): https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=fca526a6c  

Sorry for the YT links 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😔

Homesteading Family / Rendering Lard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EGkuQYZXzY 

Doug and Stacy Off Grid—

 *Fermented Apples: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLf-ZeKWG4I 

 *Apple Cider Vinegar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhmexAZqZCo 

 *Apple Brandy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYjeErtBHdI 

Three Rivers Homestead / Salt Curing eggs:  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DN_lbGqw4g8 

healthfreedomfoodpreppinghomesteadsouth carolinapreservationmidlandsgrocery haulbulk food

