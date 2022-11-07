October Grocery Hauls | Fun new ways I’m preserving my food!

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Back sharing another grocery haul, two of them in one month! And a few updates on what I’ve done with some of my purchases, including the results of my first attempt at making Tallow!
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Sorry for the YT links 🤦🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️😔
Homesteading Family / Rendering Lard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EGkuQYZXzY
Doug and Stacy Off Grid—
*Fermented Apples: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLf-ZeKWG4I
*Apple Cider Vinegar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhmexAZqZCo
*Apple Brandy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYjeErtBHdI
Three Rivers Homestead / Salt Curing eggs: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DN_lbGqw4g8