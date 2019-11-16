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Democrat Impeachment Sham Has America Infuriated With Political Corruption - War Room Full Show
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6 views • November 16, 2019
Great guests again on today's War Room include Brandon Gray exposing the leftist protesters who magically show up at every event, and we have Louis Shenker, Pete D'Abrosca and An0moly who all weigh in on the rift between conservatives and Republicans highlighted in the Kirk/Fuentes feud. We get more in depth with these issues and explain how the rift is deeper than it appears. Other news is also covered as the fake impeachment process continues. The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!"
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