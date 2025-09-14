NUMN Edition - #18 Murder, Theft, Fraud and Possible Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:
Aussie shooting narrative hints at gun buy-back; step one, buy up the evidence!
Safety deposit boxes not safe from theft by the FBI.
Irony-free feds fine gaming company $520 million for stealing data and invasion of privacy.
FDA links Covid shots to blood clots; and possibly Pope to Catholicism too.
In between, other topics arise as frequently as state-sponsored thefts of private property.
Unknowns featured this week: Keel, Stella, Jackye and Justin.
News Item Links:
Scene of Crime Buy-back;
The Federal Bureau of Expropriation;
First Person Snooper;
FDA Research for the Bleeding Obvious;
