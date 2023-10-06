Shame: The Silent Force 🤐

Shame - a classic definition of honor. 👀
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3P2L4zN
In a culture where identity hinges on the opinions of others, shame becomes the ultimate dread. 😓
It's the emotion we'd do almost anything to avoid. 😣
Join Robert Elder, an Associate Professor of History at Baylor University, as we explore the depths of this silent force in our latest episode. 🎙️
🔗 Click the link in the bio or the description above to listen now!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.