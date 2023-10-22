Special Live Gaza Under Attack 22 October 2023 (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Peoples Dispatch at:-

For two weeks now, an incessant rain of bombs has been falling on the Palestinian lands and people, who for 75 years have struggled against the Zionist settler-colonial project, under the indifferent gaze of the so-called “Western powers” and their governments. The indiscriminate bombing has targeted hospitals, schools and homes leaving thousands dead, including many children.

In this special program, Vijay Prashad and Zoe Alexandra will discuss the situation in the besieged Gaza strip, the nature of Israeli war crimes, and the response by the international community.