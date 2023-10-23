Cancer Changed My Life, Kate Shemirani

Kate Shemirani, Christian, cancer thriver, mom, nurse of 37 years, convid denialist and radio host joins me on Unscrew the News to talk about living your best life.

Words have power and sun is life.

Kate schools me and the viewers as she wonders through the glorious UK countryside and takes in god's creations.

She is very knowledgable and a free spirit. She exudes life and shares her passion to live well, while looking good too.

https://x.com/KateShemirani?s=20

https://tntradio.live/shows/kate-shemirani/