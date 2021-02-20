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Prof. Dolores Cahill on the Richie Allen Show Talks About Lockdowns, Va-c-cines KILL SWITCH and more
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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502 views • February 20, 2021
Microbiologist Dolores Cahill gave a recent interview where she claims there is a "KILL SWITCH" (cytokine storm) in the vax which when when triggered will kill up to 80% of people within a year or so of taking it.

Dolores is a is Professor of Translational Science at University College Dublin. Despite having an impeccable academic record, Dolores was forced to resign from a scientific commission post, because she disagreed with the lockdown and questioned the seriousness of the virus. This is a must-listen interview. Professor Cahill explains in forensic detail why she would never take an experimental mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. She tells Richie that she believes that vaccine recipients may very well experience serious organ failure down the line, when their immune systems are exposed to seasonal coronaviruses. The professor believes that millions may well die. For more visit
www.worldfreedomalliance.org
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plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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