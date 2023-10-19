Firstpost





Oct 7, 2023





How Hamas Was Formed and Which Nations Support the Terror Group? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Hamas launched large-scale attacks into Israel. What is Hamas, the terror organisation that governs Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.





How was the group founded and which nations support the terror group? Will the actions of Hamas instigate an all-out war between Israelis and Palestinians.





Palki Sharma tells you more.





---





Israel | Palestine | Hamas | Benjamin Netanyahu | Hamas Attack | Hamas History | Palestine-Hamas Link | Iran | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#israel #palestine #hamasattack #hamasformation #hamashistory #hamaspalestine #iranpalestine #benjaminnetanyahu #attack #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

/ @firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/firstpost





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REWfM4gVtow&pp=ygUNaGFtYXMgaGlzdG9yeQ%3D%3D