Fear God = know God = love God

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, July 20, 2024.





The Bible mentions that we are to fear God, to know God and to love God. The common denominator shared between fearing God, knowing God and loving God is to keep His holy ten commandments.





In speaking of God’s commandments, Psalm 119:142, 151 says: Thy righteousness is an everlasting righteousness, and thy law is the truth. Thou art near, O Lord; and all thy commandments are truth.





The holy ten commandments of God are directly linked to fearing God, to knowing God and how to love God. 1 John 5:3 says: For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.





To all Protestants who have been deceived by their pastors to not keep the holy ten commandments of God, do not listen to your preachers who spew such nonsense. Make a stand with the written word of God and expose these charlatan, false prophets who hate the law of God, His holy ten commandments of love.





Hebrews 10:16 speaks of God’s existing covenant between He and His people. The verse says:

This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;





Psalm 111:10 - The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: His praise endureth for ever.





In Revelation 14:12, the saints of God are they that KEEP the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus. That’s in the King James Bible.





Finally, in Revelation 22:14, Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.





Blessed are they that fear God, that know God and that love God, who have the faith of Jesus, Emmanuel or Yeshua and who keep God’s holy ten commandments of love including God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment which identifies God as the Creator.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected].



