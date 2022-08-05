China Unleashes Power over Taiwan, US Declares Monkeypox Emergency, Severity of Long COVID, DeSantis Physically Removes "Soros-Backed" State Attorney, Pentagon Rejects DC Mayor's Request: 08.05.2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

--

China Unleashes its Power: Worldwide Outrage as Ballistic Missiles Fly Over Taiwan

https://www.infowars.com/posts/china-unleashes-its-power-worldwide-outrage-as-ballistic-missiles-fly-over-taiwan/

--

U.S. declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-declare-monkeypox-public-health-emergency-washington-post-2022-08-04/

--

Experts analyze the nature, prevalence, and severity of long-term symptoms related to COVID-19

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220805/Experts-analyze-the-nature-prevalence-and-severity-of-long-term-symptoms-related-to-COVID-19.aspx

--

DeSantis Sends Cops to Physically Remove Suspended ‘Soros-Backed’ State Attorney

https://www.infowars.com/posts/desantis-sends-cops-to-physically-remove-suspended-soros-backed-state-attorney/

--

Pentagon Chief Rejects DC Mayor Bowser’s Request For National Guard Troops to Help with Influx of Illegal Aliens Being Bused in From Texas

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/pentagon-chief-rejects-dc-mayor-bowsers-request-national-guard-troops-help-influx-illegal-aliens-bused-texas/

--

Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/lake-mead-lake-powell-dead-pool-status-un-power-water-shortages/

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf (Page 94)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03







More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]