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Νεκρός μια βδομάδα μετά την 2η δόση του εμβολίου για τον κοροιδοιό.
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12 views • July 29, 2021
Είχε να επικοινωνήσει μαζί του 3 ημέρες και κάλεσε την πυροσβεστική ώστε να διαρρήξουν την πόρτα του σπιτιού του. Ο νεκρός μετά την 2η δόση είχε πάθει πνευμονία και το είχε γνωστοποιήσει στον φίλο του. Μια εβδομάδα μετά την 2η δόση ο άνθρωπος κατέληξε νεκρός.
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