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UK: GP RESIGNS! SELL'S OWNERSHIP IN PRACTICE DUE TO LIES PERPETRATED BY THE MED PROFESSION
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110 views • June 06, 2021
Sadly this was cut short at the end, but this man's story brings out what really is going on in the Medical fraternity. We the people entrust our health to these medical professionals, and it now I have to say, should we?
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