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HOW THE VATICAN CREATED ISLAM PART 1
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67 views • June 13, 2021
The astonishing story from an ex-Jesuit priest, Alberto Rivera, which was told to him by Cardinal Bea while he was at the Vatican
Mohammad married Khadija, a Catholic, when he was 40.
Vatican-Islam Connections
https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/the-vatican-islam-connection
https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/the-vatican-islam-connection
Mohammad married Khadija, a Catholic, when he was 40.
Vatican-Islam Connections
https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/the-vatican-islam-connection
https://www.slideshare.net/ICJ-ICC/the-vatican-islam-connection
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