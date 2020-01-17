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God or Money? An End Time Spiritual Conflict!
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11 views • January 17, 2020
Jesus described the spiritual tension constantly at play between God and materialism. Which will you choose: Jesus or money? Will you take the mark of the beast?
Jesus said: Man cannot serve two masters, for he will love the one and hate the other, or else be devoted to one and despise the other; you cannot serve both God and money (mammon).
This spiritual battle is present in our every day lives and will soon be manifested in the decision to reject or accept the mark of the beast. The teachings of Jesus give us clear instructions in the sermon on the mount (Matthew 6:24) and in Luke 16:13 about the God vs. Money battle. What we do with those teachings will determine which road we will take and at which destination we will arrive.
Jesus said: Man cannot serve two masters, for he will love the one and hate the other, or else be devoted to one and despise the other; you cannot serve both God and money (mammon).
This spiritual battle is present in our every day lives and will soon be manifested in the decision to reject or accept the mark of the beast. The teachings of Jesus give us clear instructions in the sermon on the mount (Matthew 6:24) and in Luke 16:13 about the God vs. Money battle. What we do with those teachings will determine which road we will take and at which destination we will arrive.
Keywords
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