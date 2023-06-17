New Dimensions Of Flower Essence Therapy: Energy Medicine Pioneer Dr. Brent Davis | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 6/18/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

Ninety years ago, doctors had a lot more freedom to pursue the healing arts, guided by their own insights, real-life experience, conscience, the golden rule, and the once-respected Hippocratic principle, "Do No Harm." One medical doctor practicing at that time in England was Edward Bach, MD. Bach was also a practitioner of homeopathy, which is essentially a form of energy medicine. Instead of drugs, remedies in homeopathy are diluted to the point of having practically no physical ingredients remaining. Only the "energetic imprint" of the active ingredient remains, and becomes the medicine. Homeopathic remedies have helped vast numbers of people recover and maintain their health, and without the destructive effects of toxic chemicals that the allopathic system calls "medicine."

But Dr. Bach went a step beyond the energetic medicine of homeopathy. He found that certain flowers possessed powerful healing properties, especially for healing of deep emotional issues that affect all aspects of physical health. He immersed the cut flowers in water, and then used that water to transmit the healing energy to his patients. He didn't know at that time that the healing powers of those flowers could be transmitted much more effectively if they were not cut in the process.

Mid-Tennessee chiropractor Dr. Brent Davis (http://www.floralive.com), author of "The Floral Hand of God: Secret Healing Codes of Flowers Revealed" (http://www.thefloralhandofgod.com), has been locating the most powerful healing flowers from remote sites around the world and creating remedies from the uncut flowers for many years. This Sunday's show is your opportunity to hear what he has learned, and how his incredible flower essence remedies can change your life.

Use code "LOSTARTS" on FlorAlive.com to obtain 20% off of three featured products mentioned on this broadcast. ReviveAll™, Healing Support™, and Blue Eyed Grass.

For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio.

In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found.

Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.

Richard Sacks, Host

http://www.lostartsradio.com

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

http://youtube.lostartsradio.com

http://itunes.lostartsradio.com

http://www.mixcloud.com/lostartsradio





http://lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-02-43-37/in-show-music