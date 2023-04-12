https://gettr.com/post/p2e626yae37

04/10/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Jayne Zirkle and Steve Bannon discuss the lack of media attention on the Pras Michel trial, despite high-profile individuals like Leonardo DiCaprio testifying in open court. Media coverage is absent on the CCP infiltration angle. Also, the consequences faced by George Higginbotham and Eliot Brody, who have already been charged and pled guilty to their crimes, are not much.





04/10/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

杰恩·泽克尔和史蒂夫·班农讨论了尽管有莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥这样的名人在公开庭审上作证，媒体对普拉斯·米歇尔的审判却极度缺乏关注的问题。媒体没有从中共渗透的角度对此事进行报道，而乔治·海根巴瑟姆和艾略特·布罗伊迪已经因涉及此事被起诉并认罪，但却并没有面临严重的后果。



