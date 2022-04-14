© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Few Speakers From Defeat The Mandates - Judy Mikovits, Dr Robert Malone
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • April 14, 2022
In this video we captured Mikki Willis, Judy Mikovits, a vaccine Injured individual, Dr Henry Ealy, Jenny McCarthy, Dr Richard Urso, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Pierre Kory and Dr Robert Malone at Defeat The Mandates held on Sunday April 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. To watch the entire speakers go to The Highwire hosted by Del Bigtree.
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.