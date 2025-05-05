Operation: Ritual Enormity. The Ritual on the Ground. Part1.

This video was too large for Brighteon. Only Rumble (so far) has the full video.



https://rumble.com/v6syvhb-operation-ritual-enormity.-take-your-time-with-this-one..html









The link to: 432 The Drop Radio





https://youtu.be/prAP_vh0GLk

__________________________________________________________________________

Tecumseh "Official" History.





https://youtu.be/cH-T2aY4DPY

___________________________________________________________________

The Swan symbolism





https://youtu.be/JBJh2RguhbI

____________________________________________________________________________





The Battle of the 10 Kings





https://youtu.be/9FTukyavo7M