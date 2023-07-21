Explosions Rock Odessa For 4th Straight Night; Putin’s Kalibr Missiles Wreak Havoc In Crimea Revenge

Russia continues to bombard the Ukrainian port city of Odesa for the fourth straight day. Ukraine says Russia fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Odesa, targeting key agricultural facilities. Powerful explosions were heard in Odesa as Russian rockets and missiles hit. Odesa governor says Russian missiles were fired at a low altitude to bypass air defence systems.
