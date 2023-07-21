Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Explosions Rock Odessa For 4th Straight Night; Putin’s Kalibr Missiles Wreak Havoc In Crimea Revenge
channel image
Russia Truth
444 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
141 views
Published 17 hours ago

Russia continues to bombard the Ukrainian port city of Odesa for the fourth straight day. Ukraine says Russia fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Odesa, targeting key agricultural facilities. Powerful explosions were heard in Odesa as Russian rockets and missiles hit. Odesa governor says Russian missiles were fired at a low altitude to bypass air defence systems.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket