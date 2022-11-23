Create New Account
Scott Hahn: How to Get Over the 'Hippie Hangover' and Fix 'Wreck-ovation of the 70s and 80s'
Published Wednesday |
Bible scholar Dr. Scott Hahn breaks open Sacred Scripture in his latest book, "Holy is His Name," explaining the love and saving power of Jesus Christ with new easy-to-read insights. Holiness, sainthood, and salvation become clear in this biblical explanation of the universal vocation: a personal relationship with God. Christians everywhere will benefit from this faith-filled conversation with LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen and Dr. Scott Hahn, Professor of Biblical Theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

catholicismchristian theologyscott hahn

