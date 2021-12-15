Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - From the Mouth of Authority (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.17.15)

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Today's topic is: From the Mouth of Authority
Dr. Daniels reviews the latest alerts shared with Doctors but not the public. Doctors are informed that they are harming patients but instructed to keep doing it. Annual physical exams dangerous for your health, Commonly prescribed drugs causing dementia, Drugs that cause prostate cancer and more. Find out why it keeps the killing coming. Think Happens.
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