Miles Guo: The Match Manipulation Revealed by Sister Ye Zhaoying Has Sent Shock Waves Through the World

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08/28/2022 Miles Guo: A top athlete in her prime facing the once-a-lifetime opportunity, the Olympics Game, had to purposely lose the match while being fully aware of her opponent’s inappropriate relationship with the coach who masterminded the match-making. What a horror it is!