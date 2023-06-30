https://gettr.com/post/p2kuteib649
WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
United Front Strategy targets not only organizations but also individuals; Richard Bo Dietl, a very highly regarded retired NYPD, was one of them.
統一戰線戰略的目標不僅針對組織，而且還針對個人，備受推崇的退休紐約警察理查德·博·迪特爾就是其中之一。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese
