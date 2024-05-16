Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccines have caused so much damage, one day they will be banned, says Forest Maready
channel image
The Prisoner
9107 Subscribers
Shop now
324 views
Published 18 hours ago

“… I am so opposed to vaccination, if I had the power, I would ban ALL of them. I would outlaw every single one.” Forest Maready tells Bret Weinstein, PhD on April 20, 2024. “I think the damage [vaccines] have caused is so severe that one day they will be completely banned…” “I did not start that way… Through a lot of research, I’ve come to that point.” Bret Weinstein says: “In the book that Heather and I wrote… we said the three (3) greatest medical advancements in human history were vaccines, antibiotics and surgery.” Bret Weinstein asks: “Are you an anti-vaxxer? “We’re you always one… ?” “I started with complete belief that vaccines were the important medical discovery of all time…” “I was as convinced as anyone was.” “I slowly [ came to realize the truth about vaccines ]… “I think the damage [vaccines] have caused is so severe that one day they will be completely banned from humanity.”

The full 2:27 hour interview, which was posted on April 20, 2024, which is titled "The Untold Story of Polio – Forrest Maready on DarkHorse", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4qh2kh-the-untold-story-of-polio-forrest-maready-on-darkhorse.html

Forest Maready is the author of the books:

• The Moth In The Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio

• Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained: The incredible story of metal, microbes and medicine hidden within our faces

Forest Maready's website is here:

https://www.forrestmaready.com

His books are here:

https://store.forrestmaready.com/products/crooked

https://store.forrestmaready.com/collections/books-shirts-more/products/the-moth-in-the-iron-lung

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinesdamageforest maready

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket