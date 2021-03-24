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Author Patricia Cori Interviews Kerry Cassidy on Current Events
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121 views • March 24, 2021
PATRICIA asks KERRY about what went on at the weekend screening in Vegas and tactics of the Trump team. Also discussed - Juan O Savin, the Biden nightmare, military intervention, the vaccines, the Zombie Apocalypse and more...
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