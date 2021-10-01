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Global Warming — British Empire for Genocide [Chinese subtitle] 全球暖化騙局–大英帝國推動的優生政策
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71 views • October 01, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Global Warming—British for Genocide〉，頻道「LaRouchePAC Videos」，2009年4月22日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4HEeC297zY
原影片出處：〈Global Warming—British for Genocide〉，頻道「LaRouchePAC Videos」，2009年4月22日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4HEeC297zY
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