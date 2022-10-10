What do you bring to WWIII? Quartet Preview

There are multiple sources now suggesting that WWIII has started or will start soon. For those of us focused on the emergence of a new world, this kind of event offers the clear opportunity to think about how we all will respond to this and even potentially larger events that seem headed this way in the coming months and years.

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Full version available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-what-do-you-bring-to-world-war-iii

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.

We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!



