Kate Shemirani - Fantastic Interview with famous UK Nurse!
Hello Friends!  Kate Shemirani, a famous nurse from the UK, talks about the deadly shot program and how the UK Government is now killing their elderly and disabled population for money.  I hope you can all listen to her amazing, fantastic, and profound interview!  If we all work together, we can create a much better and happier world, and stop this madness!  With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright!  Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio and TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com  

