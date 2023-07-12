WEF: CBDC TO RESTRICT GUN PURCHASES! - Globalists OPENLY Admit CBDC Will Restrict What You Buy!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on recent news out of the World Economic Forum following their meeting as Tolani Senior Professor of Trade Policy at Cornell University Eswar Prasad claims that CBDCs can be used to program humans, restrict "undesirable purchases" and stop people from buying guns.

This recent acknowledgment is one of many this past month that should have people gasping.

CBDCs are being rolled out to an extreme degree this month and most CBDC systems worldwide are based on the World Economic Forum's agenda, with carbon credits, social credit and vast restrictions under the guise of "saving the climate."

Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience and it's obvious that globalists are attempting to create problems worldwide in order to come in with further tyrannical restrictions. The CBDC is the perfect tool for them as we move into 15 Minute Cities.

In this video, we break down the global currencies being built as we speak and the goals of technocracy.

130 countries worldwide are moving into CBDCs. Are you prepared?





