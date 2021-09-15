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Norman Gene Macdonald (October 17, 1959 – September 14, 2021)
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364 views • September 15, 2021
Norman Gene Macdonald (October 17, 1959 – September 14, 2021) was a Canadian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor known for his deadpan style.
Macdonald died from cancer in Los Angeles on September 14, 2021, at age 61.
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Macdonald died from cancer in Los Angeles on September 14, 2021, at age 61.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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