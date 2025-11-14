Consent, Rescues, Renegade Soviet, Jesuit Theater, Surveillance Society, Trump, War, Gospel

SR 2025-11-13 #234

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #234: 13 November 2025

Topic list:

* Coerced consent is not consent.

* Johnny shares on how to potty-train a kitten.

* Can you get help from a “naturalist veterinarian”?

* The Hunt for Red Storozhevoy.

* How did insurance salesman Tom Clancy pop out of nowhere to write military techno-thrillers?

* The “Russian invasion of Ukraine” EXPLAINED (and questioned).

* Twatter-X recommends (REPEATEDLY) Amand-HA Vollmer.

* Jesuitflix is now promoting ANOTHER Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro’s JESUIT Frankenstein.

* Johnny’s advice on “resident” “apps”.

* “Samsung has updated it’s Terms...” Johnny’s rather extreme take on “consent”.

* Cops using “Flock Surveillance Cameras”, forced by judge to go public and NOW worried about your “privacy”.

* What is the government’s job?

* Donald Trump “blessed” by “Evangelicals” like Paula White, Benny Hinn’s adulterous partner...ew.

* Donald Trump’s $35 BILLION “government shut-down” gift to “Novo Nordisk”: what is their logo?

* On Billy Graham “altar-calls”.

* Robert Schuler, the “Crystal Cathedral” and ROME.

* Is Christian Salvation exclusive?

* The “B-36 Peacemaker” becomes the “nuclear-carrying” “CRUSADER”.

* Nathan the Esoteric Nomad gives a shout-out to “Johnny Cirucci”.

* “Satan’s seed of Cain”?

* Bloodline curses vs. genetic f_ckery.

* Was Karl Marx a puppet of the Jesuits?

* Alberto

* October 23rd

* Who’s pushing “Paul vs. Jesus” and why?

* “Paul the Pharisee’s RULES vs. Jesus’ LOVE”

* Who qualifies as an Apostle?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5