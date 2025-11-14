BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Consent, Rescues, Renegade Soviet, Jesuit Theater, Surveillance Society, Trump, War, Gospel
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
10 views • 2 days ago

SR 2025-11-13 #234

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #234: 13 November 2025

 

Topic list:
* Coerced consent is not consent.
* Johnny shares on how to potty-train a kitten.
* Can you get help from a “naturalist veterinarian”?
* The Hunt for Red Storozhevoy.
* How did insurance salesman Tom Clancy pop out of nowhere to write military techno-thrillers?
* The “Russian invasion of Ukraine” EXPLAINED (and questioned).
* Twatter-X recommends (REPEATEDLY) Amand-HA Vollmer.
* Jesuitflix is now promoting ANOTHER Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro’s JESUIT Frankenstein.
* Johnny’s advice on “resident” “apps”.
* “Samsung has updated it’s Terms...” Johnny’s rather extreme take on “consent”.
* Cops using “Flock Surveillance Cameras”, forced by judge to go public and NOW worried about your “privacy”.
* What is the government’s job?
* Donald Trump “blessed” by “Evangelicals” like Paula White, Benny Hinn’s adulterous partner...ew.
* Donald Trump’s $35 BILLION “government shut-down” gift to “Novo Nordisk”: what is their logo?
* On Billy Graham “altar-calls”.
* Robert Schuler, the “Crystal Cathedral” and ROME.
* Is Christian Salvation exclusive?
* The “B-36 Peacemaker” becomes the “nuclear-carrying” “CRUSADER”.
* Nathan the Esoteric Nomad gives a shout-out to “Johnny Cirucci”.
* “Satan’s seed of Cain”?
* Bloodline curses vs. genetic f_ckery.
* Was Karl Marx a puppet of the Jesuits?
* Alberto
* October 23rd
* Who’s pushing “Paul vs. Jesus” and why?
* “Paul the Pharisee’s RULES vs. Jesus’ LOVE”
* Who qualifies as an Apostle?

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
