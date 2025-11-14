Consent, Rescues, Renegade Soviet, Jesuit Theater, Surveillance Society, Trump, War, Gospel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-11-13 #234
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #234: 13 November 2025
Topic list:
* Coerced consent is not consent.
* Johnny shares on how to potty-train a kitten.
* Can you get help from a “naturalist veterinarian”?
* The Hunt for Red Storozhevoy.
* How did insurance salesman Tom Clancy pop out of nowhere to write military techno-thrillers?
* The “Russian invasion of Ukraine” EXPLAINED (and questioned).
* Twatter-X recommends (REPEATEDLY) Amand-HA Vollmer.
* Jesuitflix is now promoting ANOTHER Frankenstein: Guillermo del Toro’s JESUIT Frankenstein.
* Johnny’s advice on “resident” “apps”.
* “Samsung has updated it’s Terms...” Johnny’s rather extreme take on “consent”.
* Cops using “Flock Surveillance Cameras”, forced by judge to go public and NOW worried about your “privacy”.
* What is the government’s job?
* Donald Trump “blessed” by “Evangelicals” like Paula White, Benny Hinn’s adulterous partner...ew.
* Donald Trump’s $35 BILLION “government shut-down” gift to “Novo Nordisk”: what is their logo?
* On Billy Graham “altar-calls”.
* Robert Schuler, the “Crystal Cathedral” and ROME.
* Is Christian Salvation exclusive?
* The “B-36 Peacemaker” becomes the “nuclear-carrying” “CRUSADER”.
* Nathan the Esoteric Nomad gives a shout-out to “Johnny Cirucci”.
* “Satan’s seed of Cain”?
* Bloodline curses vs. genetic f_ckery.
* Was Karl Marx a puppet of the Jesuits?
* Alberto
* October 23rd
* Who’s pushing “Paul vs. Jesus” and why?
* “Paul the Pharisee’s RULES vs. Jesus’ LOVE”
* Who qualifies as an Apostle?
_____________________
