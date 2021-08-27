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What Else Needs To Be Said? 00066
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81 views • August 27, 2021
This should not be disappointing, even until the end-- Folks in America are beginning to experience what the Military has been doing to other Countries and Peoples for Decades- You get the whole truth with my Posts- No hold back, or pulled punches- Those using the Term Experiment when it comes to the 1st. Degree Attempted Genocide and Murder of mass Millions using Terrorism and Electrical and Biological Programs on Humanity and this is DEATHS, Murder, Extortion, Medical Malpractice, Genocide, so who the fuc uses the term "Experiment" for this shit???
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