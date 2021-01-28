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The Best & Worst of Boris Johnson - Spitting Image
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62 views • January 28, 2021
With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, the time couldn’t be more appropriate for an iconic British satirical take on global events.
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Get Spitting Image merch here: http://spittingimagestore.com Follow Spitting Image on Twitter: http://twitter.com/SpittingImage Like Spitting Image on Facebook: http://facebook.com/SpittingImage Follow Spitting Image on Instagram: http://instagram.com/SpittingImages
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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