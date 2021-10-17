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EMERGENCY COVID SOLUTIONS with Lisa & Jodi of GHWC 10-16-2021
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41 views • October 17, 2021
EMERGENCY COVID SOLUTIONS with Lisa & Jodi of GHWC 10/16/21 – If you or your loved ones have COVID, DO NOT GO TO THE HOSPITAL! This is a must-watch show for the prevention and treatment of COVID/COVID Variant. This show is full of treatment recommendations, prevention protocols, what signs to look out for to start the prevention protocols, items that you will need on hand to nip COVID in the bud and guide you back to health. Follow the recommended protocols to gain your health back!
https://globalhealing.com/
https://globalhealing.com/
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