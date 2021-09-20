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*URGENT PRAYER REQUEST!!* AND DOCS TELL FDA THE VAX KILLS September 19, 2021 0 22
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272 views • September 20, 2021
from SGT Report:
This is an URGENT PRAYER REQUEST for my longtime friend Erik who has been in a hospital in Missouri for several weeks, and he’s fighting for his life with very little actual help from his “doctor”. I ask that you pray to God to give Erik the will and strength to fight, and to send a Legion of His Angles to protect and heal him.
Dr/ Zelenko’s Z STACK:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE TODAY w/ SGT Superfoods – SAVE $100 NOW!
https://sgtsuperfoods.com/
This is an URGENT PRAYER REQUEST for my longtime friend Erik who has been in a hospital in Missouri for several weeks, and he’s fighting for his life with very little actual help from his “doctor”. I ask that you pray to God to give Erik the will and strength to fight, and to send a Legion of His Angles to protect and heal him.
Dr/ Zelenko’s Z STACK:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE TODAY w/ SGT Superfoods – SAVE $100 NOW!
https://sgtsuperfoods.com/
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