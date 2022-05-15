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WHO IS PHARAOH, the wheels will break off and the water return
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108 views • May 15, 2022
Prophetic word, given on May 13th afternoon around 4pm
Speaks about the modern Pharaoh who again will drown in the sea
A place is prepared for Gods children where they will be safe
Scriptures:
Exodus 14
Genesis 41
Matthew 18:1-7, Mark 9:42, Luke 17:1-2
Jeremiah 1:5
John 14:2-3, Revelation 12:6
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-13-who-is-pharaoh/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Speaks about the modern Pharaoh who again will drown in the sea
A place is prepared for Gods children where they will be safe
Scriptures:
Exodus 14
Genesis 41
Matthew 18:1-7, Mark 9:42, Luke 17:1-2
Jeremiah 1:5
John 14:2-3, Revelation 12:6
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-13-who-is-pharaoh/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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