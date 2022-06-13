The JUST Act Report 💰 Germany PLUS THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY⚖️🥊⛓️🪓💣⚔️🔫🧨⚰️

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https://www.state.gov/reports/just-act-report-to-congress/germany/?fbclid=IwAR2Y4hklk3we_F5hniTo4GRoUKkxHq5o9n06SUKy7Juro3i8G2qopTLU_84
The JUST Act Report: Germany Overview (((Germany has taken commendable steps to confront its role as the perpetrator of the Holocaust and to ensure that Holocaust victims and their heirs receive restitution and/or compensation.)))
https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/JUST-Act5.pdf
I notice that this wasn't getting juice - it should be watched...so here, I am placing the link to the ACTUAL TRIAL OF THE CENTURY - THE OJ TRIAL WAS A BAD OFF BROADWAY MINSTREL SHOW
(4) 🩺👿🤬💬💡The Humiliation Ritual of Medic Paul Gabriel Gosselin🩺👿🤬💬💡 (odysee.com)
https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/The-Humiliation-Ritual-of-Medic-Paul-Gabriel-Gosselin:c