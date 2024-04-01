Big Pharma Offers Cancer Treatment Meds While Spraying Chemicals on Crops - Howard Vlieger

It’s no secret that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have taken over the farming industry, and more and more people are becoming concerned about the source of their food every day. Howard Vlieger is the managing director of Contact Organics USA, and has been working in the realm of regenerative farming since 1989. He explains the importance of locally-based, toxin-free community farming and digs deep into how people can work with the soil instead of against it. He also discusses the dangers of a particular kind of herbicide and weed spray that many people are likely familiar with. Americans are some of the sickest people in the world, and there is a direct link between our debilitated soil and the compromised food that we eat.









TAKEAWAYS





Big Pharma has created a cycle of endless cash profit from the beginning to the end of the farming process





We’re literally using poison to raise crops - this is having a huge damaging effect on Americans’ health





Glyphosate based herbicides are designed to kill every living plant it touches - except GMO plants that millions of people then consume





Glyphosate was originally used to remove mineral deposit scale from inside boiler pipe systems









