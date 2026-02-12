BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Great Reset or Great taking? Mortgage / Land fraud.Intro to Common law channel & Nesera (link below)
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
76 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 1 day ago

See all below... Intro to common law channel JosephGenesis2:7 i.e. Mirrored from "Mortgage/Land Fraud. Pay off your mortgage in 5 or 6 years...or 0 years ? Rapid debt reduction strategies (all mortgages are paid twice)" https://rumble.com/user/JosephGenesistwoSeven?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Paying off your mortage. They will try to penalise you via other financial products you own)THE GREAT TAKING (David Rogers Webb ) CHD, CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENCE https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/the-great-taking/ (HOW LEGAL FICTIONS BELIEVE THEY ARE REAL like Pinocchio ...or edited here https://old.bitchute.com/video/yjLU1JMIbKh1/ ... or on rumble https://rumble.com/v48jrx5-ron-desantis-steps-down-but-as-a-future-vp.html ...and see (2026) "BILL HOLTER EXPLAINS THE NWO "GREAT TALKING"(TRAP) HAS BEEN TRIGGERED" https://old.bitchute.com/video/80PHZBkvx9Pi/... & Press for Truth on Great Taking https://old.bitchute.com/video/jDfehvar2rdQ/ ...also Neil McCoy Ward https://old.bitchute.com/video/6J2heCMg4j6m/

THE GREAT TAKING & HOW WE CAN STOP IT! -- David Webb & James Patrick https://rumble.com/v6evqjp-the-great-taking-and-how-we-can-stop-it-david-webb-and-james-patrick.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ddabaab9-e8de-4ef8-b9b1-ef579993256e .... and see THE TOKENIZATION OF EVERYTHING / https://old.bitchute.com/video/AbUfHAuv3Gu0/

The Mortgage fraud. Allodial title, fee simple & leasehold. https://rumble.com/v6qhft6-the-mortgage-fraud.-allodial-title-fee-simple-and-leasehold.-the-land-owner.html

How to Get Allodial Title: https://landydandy.com/how-to-get-allodial-title

Stop paying (any) Interest / Usury. The Interest fraud https://rumble.com/v6qhk6k-stop-paying-any-interest-usury.-the-interest-fraud.html

Book named in vid "Rapid debt reduction strategies" Ondrey & Avanzini https://archive.org/details/rapiddebtreducti00avan

USA, Income tax is unlawful as no law exists to pay income tax ? (Peymon Mottahedeh, Freedom Law School ) https://rumble.com/v6ypp68-usa-income-tax-is.html

DeSantis Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL on Property Taxes! https://rumble.com/v74kv9w-desantis-just-dropped-a-bombshell-on-property-taxes.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

J.R.R Tolkien "Free People of Sweden. Tolkien's Rings as the Central Banks as the Deep State (One Ring to rule them all)" https://rumble.com/v53qpra-free-people-of-sweden.-tolkiens-rings-as-the-central-banks.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

It Works. Settle your utility bills effortlessly. https://rumble.com/v6yva6s-it-works.-settle-your-utility-bills-effortlessly-vobes.html

Meet Your Strawman! Your Birth Certificate Trust https://rumble.com/v6qhi28-meet-your-strawman-your-birth-certificate-trust.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

You can create your own Promissory Note https://rumble.com/v6sp8l5-you-can-create-your-own-promissory-note.html

Law as commerce 'law courts' & the Common law (highest law of the land) How commercial law courts really work https://rumble.com/v6sp5pv-law-as-commerce-law-courts-and-the-common-law-the-highest-law-of-the-land.html

MICHAEL O'BERNICIA on Mortgage Deeds fraud https://rumble.com/v6qhgwq-2.-michael-obernicia-on-mortgage-deeds-and-the-fraud-committed-in-every-mor.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

PT 1 of 5, N.E.S.A.R.A. Farmers Land Claims 1980's National Economic Security & REFORMATION Act https://old.bitchute.com/video/YfzjeD0xzEDu/.. or on rumble here https://rumble.com/v2be0um-part-2-of-2-n.e.s.a.r.a.-national-economic-security-and-reformation-act.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

The Global debt facility & the World Trusts explained, they exist in reality (& N.E.S.E.R.A.) https://rumble.com/v6ofy00-the-global-debt-facility-and-the-worlds-trusts-they-exist-in-reality-and-n..html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

What is N.E.S.A.R.A. (National Economic Security and REFORMATION Act) ? Intro with Parts 1 & 2 to follow https://rumble.com/v2b9dxc-what-is-n.e.s.a.r.a.-national-economic-security-and-recovery-act-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp ...or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/XzcpcRF5Rfao/

Jim Rickards says US has a $150 Trillion trust for "America" (not USA incorporated & its debts) Do Trusts exist ? https://rumble.com/shorts/v6sp7q1






Keywords
trustscommonlawmortgagefraud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

Ramon Tomey
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Kevin Hughes
Economic Mirage: The Impending Erasure of Nearly a Million Phantom Jobs

Economic Mirage: The Impending Erasure of Nearly a Million Phantom Jobs

Mike Adams
The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity&#8217;s soul

The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity’s soul

Kevin Hughes
China advises banks to limit U.S. Treasury holdings amid volatility concerns

China advises banks to limit U.S. Treasury holdings amid volatility concerns

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy