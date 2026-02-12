Great Reset or Great taking? Mortgage / Land fraud.Intro to Common law channel & Nesera (link below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See all below... Intro to common law channel JosephGenesis2:7 i.e. Mirrored from "Mortgage/Land Fraud. Pay off your mortgage in 5 or 6 years...or 0 years ? Rapid debt reduction strategies (all mortgages are paid twice)" https://rumble.com/user/JosephGenesistwoSeven?e9s=src_v1_cbl
Paying off your mortage. They will try to penalise you via other financial products you own)THE GREAT TAKING (David Rogers Webb ) CHD, CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENCE https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/the-great-taking/ (HOW LEGAL FICTIONS BELIEVE THEY ARE REAL like Pinocchio ...or edited here https://old.bitchute.com/video/yjLU1JMIbKh1/ ... or on rumble https://rumble.com/v48jrx5-ron-desantis-steps-down-but-as-a-future-vp.html ...and see (2026) "BILL HOLTER EXPLAINS THE NWO "GREAT TALKING"(TRAP) HAS BEEN TRIGGERED" https://old.bitchute.com/video/80PHZBkvx9Pi/... & Press for Truth on Great Taking https://old.bitchute.com/video/jDfehvar2rdQ/ ...also Neil McCoy Ward https://old.bitchute.com/video/6J2heCMg4j6m/
THE GREAT TAKING & HOW WE CAN STOP IT! -- David Webb & James Patrick https://rumble.com/v6evqjp-the-great-taking-and-how-we-can-stop-it-david-webb-and-james-patrick.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ddabaab9-e8de-4ef8-b9b1-ef579993256e .... and see THE TOKENIZATION OF EVERYTHING / https://old.bitchute.com/video/AbUfHAuv3Gu0/
The Mortgage fraud. Allodial title, fee simple & leasehold. https://rumble.com/v6qhft6-the-mortgage-fraud.-allodial-title-fee-simple-and-leasehold.-the-land-owner.html
How to Get Allodial Title: https://landydandy.com/how-to-get-allodial-title
Stop paying (any) Interest / Usury. The Interest fraud https://rumble.com/v6qhk6k-stop-paying-any-interest-usury.-the-interest-fraud.html
Book named in vid "Rapid debt reduction strategies" Ondrey & Avanzini https://archive.org/details/rapiddebtreducti00avan
USA, Income tax is unlawful as no law exists to pay income tax ? (Peymon Mottahedeh, Freedom Law School ) https://rumble.com/v6ypp68-usa-income-tax-is.html
DeSantis Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL on Property Taxes! https://rumble.com/v74kv9w-desantis-just-dropped-a-bombshell-on-property-taxes.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
J.R.R Tolkien "Free People of Sweden. Tolkien's Rings as the Central Banks as the Deep State (One Ring to rule them all)" https://rumble.com/v53qpra-free-people-of-sweden.-tolkiens-rings-as-the-central-banks.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
It Works. Settle your utility bills effortlessly. https://rumble.com/v6yva6s-it-works.-settle-your-utility-bills-effortlessly-vobes.html
Meet Your Strawman! Your Birth Certificate Trust https://rumble.com/v6qhi28-meet-your-strawman-your-birth-certificate-trust.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
You can create your own Promissory Note https://rumble.com/v6sp8l5-you-can-create-your-own-promissory-note.html
Law as commerce 'law courts' & the Common law (highest law of the land) How commercial law courts really work https://rumble.com/v6sp5pv-law-as-commerce-law-courts-and-the-common-law-the-highest-law-of-the-land.html
MICHAEL O'BERNICIA on Mortgage Deeds fraud https://rumble.com/v6qhgwq-2.-michael-obernicia-on-mortgage-deeds-and-the-fraud-committed-in-every-mor.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
PT 1 of 5, N.E.S.A.R.A. Farmers Land Claims 1980's National Economic Security & REFORMATION Act https://old.bitchute.com/video/YfzjeD0xzEDu/.. or on rumble here https://rumble.com/v2be0um-part-2-of-2-n.e.s.a.r.a.-national-economic-security-and-reformation-act.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
The Global debt facility & the World Trusts explained, they exist in reality (& N.E.S.E.R.A.) https://rumble.com/v6ofy00-the-global-debt-facility-and-the-worlds-trusts-they-exist-in-reality-and-n..html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
What is N.E.S.A.R.A. (National Economic Security and REFORMATION Act) ? Intro with Parts 1 & 2 to follow https://rumble.com/v2b9dxc-what-is-n.e.s.a.r.a.-national-economic-security-and-recovery-act-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp ...or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/XzcpcRF5Rfao/
Jim Rickards says US has a $150 Trillion trust for "America" (not USA incorporated & its debts) Do Trusts exist ? https://rumble.com/shorts/v6sp7q1