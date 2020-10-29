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New Ad DESTROYS Biden for Wanting Young Children to Declare themselves Transgende
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52 views • October 29, 2020
New Ad shows biden will just about do anything for a vote, he will lie, he will let anyone do anything they want to get there vote, this man has no backbone, he is spineless for cash
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