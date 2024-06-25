BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
QRA Vastu Practitioners: Grace Asagra, Dr. Danielle Zanzarov, Julie E., and George Chirco -" Harmony Within: Exploring Vastu Principles and Applications"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
8 views • 10 months ago

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

 Grace Asagra, RN, MA, MQMP---www.GraceAsagra.com -QRA Vastu Master Practitioner – IN-PERSON Consultation New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia and surrounding areas or VIRTUAL

 

George Chirco, EE, BS, MQMP-www.GraceAsagra.com-QRA Vastu Master Practitioner –IN-PERSON Consultation -New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia and surrounding areas or VIRTUAL

 

Dr. Danielle Zanzarov, PhD...www.SouthBayWellness.com.  QRA Vastu Master Practitioner – IN-PERSON Consultation- Dallas and surrounding areas or VIRTUAL

 

Julie E., MPH, RD ---www.julieehealth.com--QRA Vastu Master Practitioner-IN-PERSON Consultation- Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and surrounding areas or VIRTUAL

 

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

Keywords
environmentdnaemotionalhealthenergeticsquantumhealthkineseologychronichealthharmonywithin
