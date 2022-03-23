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Vaxxed Mind Control? Zombies Advocate for WWIII with Russia to Save Zelensky's Fake Democracy
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175 views • March 23, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Shocking data from Canada shows that vaccinated individuals favor no-fly-zones, funding Ukraine, and desire U.S. troops on Ukrainian soil – this insanity dwindles for pure bloods who don’t acknowledge propaganda. Kash Patel joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose Ukrainian oligarch’s connection to Zelenskiy, the Iran Deal, and the efforts being made to prevent WWIII. Patel discussed the importance of global security, the dirty money trails involved in the Russia/Ukraine war, and the corruption of Washington, D.C.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2xbx-vaxxed-mind-control-zombies-advocate-for-wwiii-with-russia-to-save-zelensky.html
Shocking data from Canada shows that vaccinated individuals favor no-fly-zones, funding Ukraine, and desire U.S. troops on Ukrainian soil – this insanity dwindles for pure bloods who don’t acknowledge propaganda. Kash Patel joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose Ukrainian oligarch’s connection to Zelenskiy, the Iran Deal, and the efforts being made to prevent WWIII. Patel discussed the importance of global security, the dirty money trails involved in the Russia/Ukraine war, and the corruption of Washington, D.C.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2xbx-vaxxed-mind-control-zombies-advocate-for-wwiii-with-russia-to-save-zelensky.html
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