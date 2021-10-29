Radical Truth #48 - Simple Steps to Share the Gospel - Part 4A

Do you get scared just THINKING about sharing the Gospel or do you BOLDLY share it all the time? Maybe you're somewhere in between. Regardless of your current confidence level or experience, this series will better equip you to share the Gospel!

Three places to get lots of different Gospel tracts:

1) https://store.livingwaters.com/

2) https://onemilliontracts-com.3dcartstores.com/

3) https://www.tractplanet.com/

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

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