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USA: More deaths through Covid-vaccines than Covid-deaths
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644 views • August 17, 2021
For the second week in a row, there have been more deaths in the USA following vaccination with Covid-vaccines than deaths from the virus itself. The Vaccine Adverse Event Response System-website (VAERS) publishes weekly numbers of deaths and injuries through vaccination. Officially, 11,140 deaths through the COVID vaccine have already been reported in the USA as of last week. This is a rise of 2,015 cases compared to the 9,125 reported death cases through vaccinations with Covid-19-vaccines of the week before. These, however, are numbers without any dark figures– we’ll report on that in a moment. The number of death cases in relation to Covid-vaccines has reached astronomic numbers as can be seen from the CDC’s own data.
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