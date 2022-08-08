8/8 Lions Gate Portal & 2022 Cosmic Astrology ~ Uranus in Taurus, Starseed Activations - Molly McCord - August 8, 2022

I'm sharing this Molly McCord video from her YouTube channel. Here is part of her description, the rest is at her channel.

The 8/8 portal is an intense activation period for Starseeds to experience greater consciousness around their talents, energies, healing, origins, and soul mission on the planet. The incoming light codes and neutrinos are opening up dormant soul consciousness DNA and supporting your natural frequency state. Three stars in Orion constellation match up with the three pyramids in Giza, Egypt during this 8/8 portal, further amplifying cosmic energies flowing onto the planet through pyramid energy receptors. Sirius is commonly associated with the Lion's Gate, but it's important to note that Sirius is a fixed star located at 16 degrees Cancer. It is the brightest star in the sky; Sirius is 26 times brighter, and twice the size, of our solar system's Sun. Sirius was viewed in the sky above the pyramids by ancient Egyptians during this time of the year, and it was commonly interpreted as a sign of prosperity, harvest, and abundance. The Sun is conjunct Sirius in both tropical and sidereal astrology from early July into early August, but it is not conjunct Sirius exactly during the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal. ~ New book now available in digital, print, and audiobook versions ~ “Awakening Astrology: Five Key Planetary Energies for Personal Transformation”- https://www.amazon.com.au/Awakening-A...

